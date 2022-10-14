Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Economic impact of 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown report released

Sioux Falls 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown food competition begins Sept. 1.
Sioux Falls 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown food competition begins Sept. 1.(Downtown Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown positively contributed to the Sioux Falls economy.

According to a release from Downtown Sioux Falls, The 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown presented by Smithfield Foods generated 5,130 pork dishes sold, resulting in an estimated $156,465 earned for the Sioux Falls community in the four-week promotion.

“This truly is a community event. The chefs and staff at each restaurant aren’t just great at what they do--they’re our friends and neighbors! Sioux Falls supports its own, and the turnout for this year’s Downtown Pork Showdown is a great example of that,” said Tenley Schwartz, DTSF Marketing Manager. “Huge thanks to everyone who made the event such a success! "

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting at Lincoln High
Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted in round of ‘swatting calls’
According to court documents, the 26-year-old man from Sioux Falls in custody, Israel Jimenez,...
Sioux Falls man arrested on 3 counts of sexual contact with minor
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes collision with bear on motorcycle
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
40-year-old Cheyenne Hawk from Fort Thompson (left) and 26-year-old Jonielle Wells from...
Police: Victims locate stolen backpack by tracking airpods
A school's playground noise prompted neighbors to blast loud, vulgar music as parents complained.
Family plays loud music with explicit lyrics to protest school playground noise

Latest News

Friday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins and Meteorologist Tyler Roney
Friday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins and Meteorologist Tyler Roney
Paint the plow event Saturday at the Levitt
Paint the plow event Saturday at the Levitt
The pheasant sandwiches were originally creating during World War II to feed traveling soldiers.
Aberdeen welcomes hunters with traditional pheasant sandwich
Paint the plow event Saturday at the Levitt
Paint the plow event Saturday at the Levitt