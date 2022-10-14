Economic impact of 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown report released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown positively contributed to the Sioux Falls economy.

According to a release from Downtown Sioux Falls, The 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown presented by Smithfield Foods generated 5,130 pork dishes sold, resulting in an estimated $156,465 earned for the Sioux Falls community in the four-week promotion.

“This truly is a community event. The chefs and staff at each restaurant aren’t just great at what they do--they’re our friends and neighbors! Sioux Falls supports its own, and the turnout for this year’s Downtown Pork Showdown is a great example of that,” said Tenley Schwartz, DTSF Marketing Manager. “Huge thanks to everyone who made the event such a success! "

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.