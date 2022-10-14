Avera Medical Minute
Freaky Friday: Platte Haunted Trail

This will be the third year of the annual haunted trail.
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With new attractions every year the Platte Haunted Trail continues to grow.

Bringing scares to the area has become a family business for Jan DuFrain, her kids, and even her grandkids who get in on the fun.

”It’s so much fun working with the family they’re all a big help, they are all willing to pitch in and help from the 3-year-old up to my oldest daughter and her family,” Owner Jan DuFrain said.

Jan and her family started the Platte Haunted Trail three years ago after the local haunted house closed.

MORE: Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota.

The spooky trail has been welcomed by the community thanks to the fun it brings to the area and the way it gives back to the town.

”We have a lot of support from our community since we donate the money back to different things such as the community building, the pool, and our parks around town,” Organizer Karis DuFrain said.

Jan says giving the profits back to the local community is her favorite part about running the annual haunted trail.

”We love doing the scarring part but my favorite part of all of it is my kids and my grandkids are all learning to work hard and give back to the community that’s given so much to us we have a lot of fun with it but that’s my favorite part is them giving back,” Jan said.

The Platte Haunted Trail begins its season tomorrow night and will run until the end of October.

For more information click here.

