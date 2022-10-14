Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln Boys and Brandon Valley Girls win the Metro Cross Country Meet

Cashton Johnson and Ali Bainbridge are individual winners
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Boys won the Metro Conference Cross Country meet Thursday afternoon at Yankton Trails by 13 points ovr Brandon Valley. Cashton Johnson of Harrisburg was the fastest runner with a time of 16:09.88 in the 5k. Jack Castelli of O’Gorman was second almost 23 seconds behind the winner. Mikah Peters of Brandon Valley was 3rd in 16:38.58.

Brandon Valley edge O’Gorman by 4 points in the girls race with Ali Bainbridge of Lincoln pacing the way with a time of 17:38.19 in the 5k race. Libby Castelli of O’Gorman was 2nd in 18:14.37 with teammate Ruth Pardy 10 seconds behind in 3rd.

Team Totals

BOYS

1. Lincoln 59

2. Brandon Valley 72

3. Jefferson 86

4. Roosevelt 94

5. Harrisburg 106

6. O’Gorman 106

7. Washington 136

GIRLS

1. Brandon Valley 48

2. O’Gorman 52

3. Harrisburg 66

4. Lincoln 75

5. Roosevelt 154

6. Washington 174

7. Jefferson 179

