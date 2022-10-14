Lincoln and Canton volleyball teams are victorious Thursday night
Ranked team roll to win in HS Volleyball Thursday night
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS and CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 5th-ranked Lincoln Patriots in Class “AA” volleyball hosted Brookings Thursday night. The Pats won the first two sets before the Bobcats extended the match with a 26-24 win. But the Patriots won set four 25-10 and the match 3-1.
And in Class “A”, #4 Canton took on Vermillion in their own gym looking to improve to 16-3. They came away with a 3-0 led by Carly Laubach.
