Lincoln and Canton volleyball teams are victorious Thursday night

SIOUX FALLS and CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 5th-ranked Lincoln Patriots in Class “AA” volleyball hosted Brookings Thursday night. The Pats won the first two sets before the Bobcats extended the match with a 26-24 win. But the Patriots won set four 25-10 and the match 3-1.

And in Class “A”, #4 Canton took on Vermillion in their own gym looking to improve to 16-3. They came away with a 3-0 led by Carly Laubach.

