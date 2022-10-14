Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LIVE at 5:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Washington vs. Lincoln football game

Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.(MGN Online)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brandon Valley football team will take on Lincoln Friday evening, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live.

The livestream is available in the video player below. The game begins at 6 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this fall and winter. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting at Lincoln High
Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted in round of ‘swatting calls’
According to court documents, the 26-year-old man from Sioux Falls in custody, Israel Jimenez,...
Sioux Falls man arrested on 3 counts of sexual contact with minor
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes collision with bear on motorcycle
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
A school's playground noise prompted neighbors to blast loud, vulgar music as parents complained.
Family plays loud music with explicit lyrics to protest school playground noise
Suspect car crashes into patrol car
Police: Suspect crashes into Sioux Falls patrol car ending a high-speed chase

Latest News

Officers warn swatting is a felony.
‘Swatting call’ reveals flaw in emergency notification system at Mitchell High School
Paul Mitchell, 39, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement,...
Police: Parole absconder faces multiple charges after ramming police car, high-speed chase
40-year-old Cheyenne Hawk from Fort Thompson (left) and 26-year-old Jonielle Wells from...
Police: Victims locate stolen backpack by tracking airpods
This will be the third year of the annual haunted trail.
Freaky Friday: Platte Haunted Trail