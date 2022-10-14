Avera Medical Minute
Mighty Corson Art Players kicks off their fall season with 40th Season with “American Hero”

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mighty Corson Art Players will be playing American Hero a darkly funny show by Bess Wohl at the Corson Playhouse for two weekends. We spoke with It will run on October 14, 15, 21, and 22 at 7:30 pm and October 16, and 22 at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $20 and can be found here: https://www.mightycorson.com/boxoffice

