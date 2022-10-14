A milder Saturday turns into a cool, blustery Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Temperatures have been running below average the past two days after being well above average to start the week, but we’ll see a one day break from the chilly temperatures.

Tonight will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be breezy during the early evening out of the northwest, but will become light and turn west to southwest overnight. Lows drop into the upper 20s to upper 30s.

A weak warm front sweeps through Saturday morning followed by a cold front. The cold front will increase and shift the winds back to the northwest in the afternoon, but we’ll have a mostly to partly sunny sky with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Colder air filters in for Sunday with highs in the 40s to low 50s with a blustery north-northwest wind and a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine, but it’ll be chilly with highs only in the 40s and lows in the teens and 20s.

If you’re not a fan of the cold, the good news is we warm up nicely the second half of the week into next week with a partly cloudy sky and highs back into the 60s and even a few 70s.

