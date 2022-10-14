Police: Victims locate stolen backpack by tracking airpods

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the victims located their stolen backpacks using the tracking capability of AirPods, which helped officers locate the suspects.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident began on Thursday afternoon when the victims noticed their backpacks had been stolen out of an unlocked car. They tracked their stolen property to a business in western Sioux Falls and then contacted the police.

Clemens said the officer went inside the business and was asking people questions and mentioned the AirPods. A woman overheard and grabbed her license and the AirPods before running out of the business.

The officer followed the suspect who jumped into a car and sped out, dragging the officer for a short distance. The officer received non-life-threatening injuries and has been treated at a hospital.

Then, around 5:20 p.m., someone reported a car they did not recognize was parked in their driveway in southwest Sioux Falls. The car matched the description of the previous incident involving the stolen property.

Clemens said the suspect then knocked on someone’s door, asking to hide in their house. After they refused, the suspect went into the garage and locked the door. Officers entered the garage and arrest 40-year-old Cheyenne Hawk from Fort Thompson. Hawk had a warrant and faces charges of Obstruction, Fleeing Police, Miss Prison for a Felony, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Controlled Substance.

Around the same time, and near the other incident, someone called to report a suspect in their house. Officers arrested 26-year-old Jonielle Wells from Aberdeen, who was driving the car that dragged the officer. Wells had a parole hold and warrants and was charged with Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Obstruction, Fleeing Police, and Reckless Driving.

