Police: Parole absconder faces multiple charges after ramming police car, high-speed chase

Paul Mitchell, 39, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement,...
Paul Mitchell, 39, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Aggravated Eluding, Committing Felony with Firearm, Parole Hold, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Former Drug Offender, Possession of Firearm by a Former Violent Offender.(Minnehaha County Sheriffs Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a parole absconder almost hit officers with his car before leading a high-speed chase through the city.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers followed a man they knew was a parole absconder. The suspect parked in western Sioux Falls around 12:40 p.m., and the officers drove their marked parked car in front of the suspect, who had reversed into the spot, so the two cars were head to head.

Clemens said the suspect rammed the patrol car, pushing it out of the way, almost hitting both officers. Highway Patrol followed the suspect car who led the high-speed chase through town.

The suspect eventually stopped on the northeast side of Sioux Falls and was arrested without incident. Officers found meth and marijuana in his possession as well as a gun. Paul Mitchell, 39, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Aggravated Eluding, Committing Felony with Firearm, Parole Hold, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Former Drug Offender, Possession of Firearm by a Former Violent Offender.

