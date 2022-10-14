Roncalli defeats Clark Willow Lake at Dacotah Bank Stadium

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 4th-ranked Cavaliers of Aberdeen Roncalli hosted Clark-Willow lake at Dacotah Bank Stadium Thursday night in Aberdeen in HS Football. And the Cavs would finish up a perfect regular season with a 26-0 win over the Cyclones. Jackson Isakson ran for a score and threw for another as they built a 19-0 lead after 3 quarters. Roncalli takes an 8-0 record into the 11-B playoffs next Thursday.

