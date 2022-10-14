Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Roncalli defeats Clark Willow Lake at Dacotah Bank Stadium

#4 Cavaliers finish perfect regular season with win over Cyclones in Aberdeen
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 4th-ranked Cavaliers of Aberdeen Roncalli hosted Clark-Willow lake at Dacotah Bank Stadium Thursday night in Aberdeen in HS Football. And the Cavs would finish up a perfect regular season with a 26-0 win over the Cyclones. Jackson Isakson ran for a score and threw for another as they built a 19-0 lead after 3 quarters. Roncalli takes an 8-0 record into the 11-B playoffs next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say
According to court documents, the 26-year-old man from Sioux Falls in custody, Israel Jimenez,...
Sioux Falls man arrested on 3 counts of sexual contact with minor
Swatting at Lincoln High
Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted in round of ‘swatting calls’
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes collision with bear on motorcycle
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

Latest News

Dakota Marker preview as SDSU travels to Fargo for battle of 1 vs. 2 Saturday
SDSU travels to Fargo for Dakota Marker game and #1 ranking in the F-C-S
Metro Conference Cross Country champions crowned
Lincoln Boys and Brandon Valley Girls win the Metro Cross Country Meet
Lincoln and Canton are volleyball winners Thursday night on home floors
Lincoln and Canton volleyball teams are victorious Thursday night
Coyotes remain tied for lead in Summit volleyball with win over ORU
Coyotes and Jackrabbits have home matches in Summit Volleyball Thursday