SDSU travels to Fargo for Dakota Marker game and #1 ranking in the F-C-S

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In 18 games the Dakota Marker has seen everything from future pros to ESPN’s College Gameday.

“Practice during NDSU week is always a little bit more intense. People are always hitting a little bit harder than they probably should be.” SDSU Senior Defensive Lineman Reece Winkelman says.

Yet the 19th meeting will feature something new-the first ever match-up between #1 and #2 ranked teams in the nation. “You know I think you have to enjoy the moment but you can’t let the environment and importance of the game get you out of your zone.” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says.

Though the Bison are the reigning national champions, some surprising people would argue that the Jackrabbits are better. “I think they’re probably the best football team in the country. If you look at their resume, they’ve played a lot better football than we have. So we’ve got a lot of work to do. We have to have greater focus coming into this game than we’ve had the last couple.” NDSU Head Coach Matt Entz says.

Still the Fargodome has a way of tipping the scales. Though the Jacks won there in the spring season it wasn’t at full capacity. Their early trip to Iowa may have been a good preview of what SDSU will face in front of more than 19,000 as they try to win consecutive games in Fargo for the first time since 1948 and 50. “There’s really not much you can really say to get guys ready for it. I mean, you can tell em just tune everyone out, but you’re gonna hear them because they’re right on top of you. But I feel like a lot of guys, especially on the defense, like hearing the crowd talk their crap to us.” Winkelman says.

Though the potential return of Tucker Kraft could spark the SDSU passing attack, expect a physical battle in the trenches, particularly between the Bison’s third ranked rushing attack and the Jacks’ third ranked rushing defense. “It’s gonna be the way football is meant to be played. The philosophy of both our programs is to line up and try to run the football.” Stiegelmeier says.

And expect for the latest game in the FCS’ best rivalry to only up the ante for the season, and years, ahead.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.