Semi-truck wedged underneath bridge in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a report by DRG news, a semi-truck is wedged under a train bridge in Pierre.

Authorities say the accident occurred on South Pierre Street in Pierre on Thursday. Police Captain Bryan Walz says the 22-year-old semi-truck driver involved in the accident, Maddux Zerr, from Jamestown, ND, attempted to travel north under the bridge when his semi-trailer became wedged underneath.

Walz said Zerr has been cited for a truck route violation. Officers were on the scene for a little over an hour.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.