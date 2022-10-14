Avera Medical Minute
Semi-truck wedged underneath bridge in Pierre

Semi vs pierre train bridge. Photo credit Nancy Riggle via truck vs bridge pierre sd facebook...
Semi vs pierre train bridge. Photo credit Nancy Riggle via truck vs bridge pierre sd facebook page(Nancy Riggle)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a report by DRG news, a semi-truck is wedged under a train bridge in Pierre.

Authorities say the accident occurred on South Pierre Street in Pierre on Thursday. Police Captain Bryan Walz says the 22-year-old semi-truck driver involved in the accident, Maddux Zerr, from Jamestown, ND, attempted to travel north under the bridge when his semi-trailer became wedged underneath.

Walz said Zerr has been cited for a truck route violation. Officers were on the scene for a little over an hour.

