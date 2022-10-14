‘Swatting call’ reveals flaw in emergency notification system at Mitchell High School

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, Mitchell High School was one of the multiple area schools targeted by “swatting calls,” in which a caller with an out-of-area phone number claimed an active shooter was on campus in an attempt to draw a large police presence as a hoax.

There was no active threat to the school; however, in an abundance of caution, authorities deployed their emergency response. A letter from the Superintendent of Schools, Joseph Graves, said the swatting call revealed a flaw in their emergency notification system. Due to an apparent “data mapping issue,” only 357 of the 5,800 people received the message that disclosed the events at the high school.

Graves says the issue has since been resolved, and he apologized for the lapse in communication during Thursday’s events.

He also provided a copy of the letter sent to parents, Letter on False Report on Violence.

