First Alert Forecast: A mild Saturday turns into a cool, blustery Sunday

By Austin Haskins
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We get a one day break from the chilly temperatures on our Saturday before the chilly temperatures return for a few days.

We’ll have a mostly to partly sunny sky and we’ll be watching a dry cold front moving through. The cold front will increase and shift the winds back to the northwest, and present near critical fire weather conditions. Highs top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Skies will be mostly clear to mostly cloudy tonight with more clouds in northern South Dakota. Winds remain out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with lows in the 30s.

Colder air filters in for Sunday with highs in the 40s to low 50s with a blustery north-northwest wind and a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky.

Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine, but it’ll be chilly with highs only in the 40s and lows in the teens and 20s.

The good news is we warm up nicely the second half of the week with 50s and 60s Wednesday and 60s to low 70s next weekend with a clear to partly cloudy sky.

