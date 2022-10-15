FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Mount Vernon!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final regular season game in 11B features a battle of unbeatens.

And brothers!

7-0 Winner, coached by Trent Olson, takes on 7-0 Mount Vernon/Plankinton, coached by brother Brent Olson, tonight and the Football Friday Tailgate Tour was there to preview the big game!

In the video viewer at the top of the page you can get our MV/P preview as well as the Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s Pick and a live look-in on our Metro Sports TV Livestream Game of the Week! In the video at the bottom of the page we take a look at the tailgate festivities and the Warriors.

Brothers Trent and Brent Olson on facing each other as head coaches at Winner and Mount Vernon/Plankinton

Due to some technical issues in Mount Vernon our interviews with both coaches could not air, so we’ve added their thoughts on facing each other in the video directly above this paragraph!

