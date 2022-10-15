FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 8 (10-14-22)
Featuring highlights from 15 prep football games in South Dakota and Northwest Iowa!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the playoffs draw near our ninth installment of Football Friday may have been the season’s best yet with primetime matchups, unbelievable plays and a wild finish in Elkton!
Click on the video viewer for all the results, action and FUN from Week 8 featuring highlights from 15 games in South Dakota and Northwest Iowa:
-Jefferson @ Brandon Valley
-Brookings @ Harrisburg
-O’Gorman @ RC Central
-Washington @ Lincoln
-Tea @ Pierre
-Aberdeen @ Yankton
-St. Thomas More @ Dell Rapids
-Lennox @ West Central
-Dakota Valley @ Beresford
-Winner @ Mount Vernon/Plankinton
-Howard @ Chester
-Castlewood @ Elkton/Lake Benton
-Irene-Wakonda @ Alcester/Hudson
-Great Plains Lutheran vs. Hitchcock-Tulare
-Sioux Central @ West Sioux
