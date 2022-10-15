FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 8 (10-14-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the playoffs draw near our ninth installment of Football Friday may have been the season’s best yet with primetime matchups, unbelievable plays and a wild finish in Elkton!

Click on the video viewer for all the results, action and FUN from Week 8 featuring highlights from 15 games in South Dakota and Northwest Iowa:

-Jefferson @ Brandon Valley

-Brookings @ Harrisburg

-O’Gorman @ RC Central

-Washington @ Lincoln

-Tea @ Pierre

-Aberdeen @ Yankton

-St. Thomas More @ Dell Rapids

-Lennox @ West Central

-Dakota Valley @ Beresford

-Winner @ Mount Vernon/Plankinton

-Howard @ Chester

-Castlewood @ Elkton/Lake Benton

-Irene-Wakonda @ Alcester/Hudson

-Great Plains Lutheran vs. Hitchcock-Tulare

-Sioux Central @ West Sioux

