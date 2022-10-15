Hunters from across the country gather for pheasant opener

GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s opener weekend for pheasant hunting and hunters from across the country are here in South Dakota to experience it.

This is largely due to the number of wild birds and open spaces the state has.

In addition, many hunters travel for the experience.

Paul Taggard is a hunting guide near Gregory South Dakota, and he says he has met a variety of hunters over the years.

“Every year I see two to three hundred hunters that come to South Dakota from all over the United States, some even overseas,” said Paul Taggard, hunting guide.

He says this reflects just how big pheasant season is in the state.

“South Dakota is the real deal; we got a lot of wild pheasants and the comradery of the groups and to me it’s not about how many birds you kill in a day,” said Taggard.

Robert Olden is from Florida and has been coming to hunt in South Dakota for years.

He said it was important to share the experience and keep the tradition going.

“I’ve been coming forty one of forty-two years now; this is the first time I’ve brought my nephew who just started hunting and he’s loving it,” said Robert Olden, Florida resident.

His nephew, Cole Shelton says it’s an experience he will not soon forget.

“He’s told me about it for years but to actually finally come out here is awesome, I mean just the scenery is beautiful besides the hunting and then watching the dogs work and seeing how everything is done is just amazing,” said Cole Shelton, Florida resident.

The hunters are excited for the rest of the weekend and want to remind everyone to be safe while hunting.

