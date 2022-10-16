SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A portion of the 5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids takes place Sunday from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Severance Brewing.

Rudy Navarrete will be providing his signature Tex-Mex cooking as people donate new brand-name shoes to the boys and girls club. All food proceeds also go towards the cause.

Navarrete joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the fundraiser.

Future breweries participating include: Homestead Brewing (Oct. 21st), Buffalo Ridge Brewing (Oct. 23rd), Blind Butcher Brewing (Oct. 28th), and Glacial Lakes Brewing (Oct. 30th).

