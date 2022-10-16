Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids

5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids
By Cordell Wright
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A portion of the 5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids takes place Sunday from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Severance Brewing.

Rudy Navarrete will be providing his signature Tex-Mex cooking as people donate new brand-name shoes to the boys and girls club. All food proceeds also go towards the cause.

Navarrete joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the fundraiser.

Future breweries participating include: Homestead Brewing (Oct. 21st), Buffalo Ridge Brewing (Oct. 23rd), Blind Butcher Brewing (Oct. 28th), and Glacial Lakes Brewing (Oct. 30th).

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Cheyenne Hawk from Fort Thompson (left) and 26-year-old Jonielle Wells from...
Police: Victims locate stolen backpack by tracking airpods
Paul Mitchell, 39, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement,...
Police: Parole absconder faces multiple charges after ramming police car, high-speed chase
Semi vs pierre train bridge. Photo credit Nancy Riggle via truck vs bridge pierre sd facebook...
Semi-truck wedged underneath bridge in Pierre
Dakota News Now's premier high school football highlight show returns for the 2022 season
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 8 (10-14-22)
Amazon's new fulfillment center in Sioux Falls will handle 12 million packages a week when...
An inside look at Sioux Falls’ new Amazon fulfillment center

Latest News

5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids
5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is greeted by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Councilman Russell Eagle Bear...
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits Mission on “Road to Healing” Tour
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Mission Saturday as part of the "Road to Healing" tour....
Sec. Deb Haaland visits mission on "Road to Healing" Tour