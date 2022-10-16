Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

First Alert Forecast: A chilly and blustery Sunday ahead

Staying chilly to begin the week
Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a one day break from the chilly temperatures on Saturday, colder and blustery conditions will return for our Sunday.

We’ll have a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky today with highs in the 40s to low 50s and a blustery north-northwest wind at 10-25 mph.

Aside from some clouds in central South Dakota, expect a mainly clear sky Monday with a northerly wind at 5-20 mph and highs ranging from the upper 30s east to the 50s in western South Dakota. Lows fall into the teens and 20s, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see some of the colder spots fall into the low teens.

Tuesday will be sunny and cold once again with a light northerly wind turning east to southeast in central and western South Dakota. Highs once again range from the upper 30s east to 55-60 west with lows in the 20s.

Temperatures return to the 50s and 60s Wednesday with 60s to near 70 Thursday through Saturday with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky.

We’ll have mild conditions persisting into the weekend with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. The latest model runs indicate a potential system next Sunday into the following Monday that could bring some precipitation to the area. This is still a week out and we’ll be watching it closely as we desperately need some precipitation.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Cheyenne Hawk from Fort Thompson (left) and 26-year-old Jonielle Wells from...
Police: Victims locate stolen backpack by tracking airpods
Paul Mitchell, 39, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement,...
Police: Parole absconder faces multiple charges after ramming police car, high-speed chase
Semi vs pierre train bridge. Photo credit Nancy Riggle via truck vs bridge pierre sd facebook...
Semi-truck wedged underneath bridge in Pierre
Dakota News Now's premier high school football highlight show returns for the 2022 season
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 8 (10-14-22)
Amazon's new fulfillment center in Sioux Falls will handle 12 million packages a week when...
An inside look at Sioux Falls’ new Amazon fulfillment center

Latest News

Thousands come out to Lake Lorraine for Trick or Treating event
16th annual Expo for Her wrapped up at SF Convention Center
TD run during 41-27 win over Mary
Sioux Falls avoids upset at UMary
Celebrates TD run in 23-0 win over Dordt
Northwestern shuts out Dordt