First Alert Forecast: A chilly and blustery Sunday ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a one day break from the chilly temperatures on Saturday, colder and blustery conditions will return for our Sunday.

We’ll have a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky today with highs in the 40s to low 50s and a blustery north-northwest wind at 10-25 mph.

Aside from some clouds in central South Dakota, expect a mainly clear sky Monday with a northerly wind at 5-20 mph and highs ranging from the upper 30s east to the 50s in western South Dakota. Lows fall into the teens and 20s, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see some of the colder spots fall into the low teens.

Tuesday will be sunny and cold once again with a light northerly wind turning east to southeast in central and western South Dakota. Highs once again range from the upper 30s east to 55-60 west with lows in the 20s.

Temperatures return to the 50s and 60s Wednesday with 60s to near 70 Thursday through Saturday with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky.

We’ll have mild conditions persisting into the weekend with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. The latest model runs indicate a potential system next Sunday into the following Monday that could bring some precipitation to the area. This is still a week out and we’ll be watching it closely as we desperately need some precipitation.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.