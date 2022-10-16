Men’s group gathers every week to pray for community and country

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Patriotic Rosary is a booklet leading a variety of prayers, hymnals, and historical passages.

Each Tuesday night, these men gather to pray for different causes and people.

Larry Tentinger comes to pray every week in front of the Minnehaha County Clerk-Courts and says it’s important to continue this tradition, especially now.

“We’ve prayed for about three years for a lot of things but in the last month or two that when we started to come here to the courthouse because we feel that there is no better place to be given the upcoming election and divisions that are in our country,” said Larry Tentinger, prayer warrior.

He says government officials and police are also a top priority.

“From the president, through the state legislature, and the governor clear down to this municipality here and we just come together every Tuesday,” said Tentinger.

Paul Heiberger also attends the group and says it’s also important to pray for all people.

“I’m to love all people and my brother, whether they are my enemy or not, Christ loves everybody we may have differences, but I am to live a life as a Christian saying you know what I don’t believe in what you’re doing but that doesn’t mean I can’t pray for you and that God doesn’t love you,” said Paul Heiberger, prayer warrior.

And they will continue to be out praying despite different obstacles.

“Rain or shine and we’ve prayed together at seventeen below zero and at one hundred degrees. So, we will keep going no matter what,” said Tentinger.

The group hosts prayers every Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. and encourage anyone who would like to join to attend.

