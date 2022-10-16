Northwestern shuts down Dordt

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - With a tremendous defensive effort, the No. 4-ranked Northwestern College football team (5-1, 5-1 GPAC) shut down the Dordt rushing attack with a 23-0 shutout win for the 15th-straight win against the Dordt Defenders (3-3, 3-3 GPAC) Saturday afternoon at Open Space Park, picking up their fifth-straight win this season.

“The defense played outstanding as a unit. I felt all 11 players executed at a high-level,” said head coach Matt McCarty. “Proud of how well they prepared and played.”

Jalyn Gramstad (So., Lester, Iowa) led the Red Raider down the field on the opening possession of the contest, going 81 yards on 11 plays. A mix of Gramstad’s legs and arm kept Dordt off balance, capping it off with a five-yard touchdown scamper, his 10th rushing touchdown of the season. The rest of the first quarter proved to be quiet, as both sides combined for four punts and a turnover on downs.

Midway through the second quarter, sophomore Tanner Schouten (Orange City, Iowa) scorched the Defender secondary and Gramstad hit him for a 47-yard touchdown strike, extending the Raider lead to 14-0.

The Red Raiders held the Dordt offense to just one first down in the first half with the first one coming with eight minutes left in the second quarter. The defense was stout allowing just 33 total yards of offense from the Dordt offense, and just a mere 27 rushing yards from a team that sits second in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) in rushing yards per game.

After a 23-yard pass play from the Defenders, Cody Moser (Jr., Rock Valley, Iowa) would pick off Zach Rozeboom’s pass for his first interception of the season. The Raider offense would respond with their third touchdown drive of the game taking it 78 yards on 13 plays.

A big fourth-and-goal stop from the five-yard line by the Northwestern defense kept the Defenders off the scoreboard with under four minutes remaining in the third quarter. As the third quarter came to and end, the two teams would trade interceptions. First it would be Dordt picking off a 50-50 ball, before Jaden Snyder (Sr., Larchwood, Iowa) picked off his second pass of the season.

The fourth quarter saw Northwestern run the ball to kill the clock. The final scoring play came via a safety as Dordt was called for holding in their end zone, making the score 23-0.

GAME NOTES:

The Raiders have won all 15 games against Dordt in the all-time series, including being 9-0 in Sioux Center.

Northwestern dominated the time of possession battle, having possession of the ball for over 42 minutes.

The 500+ yards of offense streak comes to an end at four, as the Raiders notched 428 yards of offense this afternoon.

Despite the streak breaking, Northwestern still completely dominated as Dordt could only muster 129 yards of total offense.

Jalyn Gramstad had a hand in two touchdowns – one passing and one rushing. He threw for 231 yards (19-for-30) with a long of 47, being the touchdown strike to Tanner Schouten.

Schouten brought down his second-career touchdown grab.

Logan Meyer punched the ball in the end zone once, running for 55 yards of 15 attempts.

The Red Raider defense held Dordt to just 129 total yards of offense, the lowest amount of yards allowed this season.

Dordt entered the game with the second-best rushing attack in the NAIA (259.0 rush yards/game) but were held to just 68 yards on the ground this afternoon.

On the day, Northwestern forced five Dordt punts, had two interceptions, and forced one turnover on downs.

For the third time this season, Parker Fryar recorded double digit tackles with 10.

Cody Moser becomes the seventh Raider to pick off a pass this season.

Late in the third quarter, Jaden Snyder picked off his second pass of the season, taking the team lead.

Jacob Dragstra recorded the lone Raider sack on the game.

Up Next: Northwestern remains on the road next when they travel to Crete, Neb. to battle the Tigers of Doane University (3-3, 3-3 GPAC) for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Al Papik Field.

