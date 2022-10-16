Shootouts and close calls dominate state soccer finals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 South Dakota High School Soccer Championships had no shortage of drama and action, as four teams walked away with first place trophies in hand.

Class “AA” Boys kicked off the action late in the morning in Tea, as Rapid City Stevens squared off against Sioux Falls Lincoln. Stevens’ Zack Williams struck first, scoring on a penalty kick early in the first half. Gabe Cox would add on a few minutes later, finding the crossbar and the back of the net to give the Raiders a two goal lead. A Stevens’ own goal late in the first half cut the deficit to one goal at halftime. But Williams would quickly score again early in the second half, and Stevens would take the title with a 4-1 win over Sioux Falls Lincoln.

The Class “AA” Girls match followed, in a heated rematch between Aberdeen Central and Harrisburg. Early in a game, a Harrisburg corner kick ended up at the feet of Ella Weide, and she managed to score from a few feet out to give the Tigers and early 1-0 lead. It’d stay that way at half, until Aberdeen scored late in the second half. Deshani Peters’ free kick nailed off the crossbar, but Taryn Hettich was there for the rebound to tie the game at one goal each. However the Golden Eagles would concede a penalty late in the half, and Hailee Christensen would finish the game with a score to give Harrisburg the 2-1 win.

Class “A” Boys followed after a short break in the action to start the evening session, as Sioux Falls Christian and St. Thomas More squared off. Sioux Falls Christian struck first, as a corner kick from Boston Gerdes looked to be saved. However, the goal was awarded because the entirety of the ball crossed the goal line. The Chargers would lead 1-0 at half. They’d score quickly in the second half, as Emerson Brazones chipped a shot past the keeper to score. Sioux Falls Christian would take home the title off a 2-0 win.

The final match of the night featured the two best teams in Class “A” Girls between West Central and Tea Area. Neither team was able to score in regulation, so the game went to overtime. After two overtime sessions, the game then went to a penalty shootout. Tea Area’s Sydney Sherwood would finally break the tie back and forth, making the winning penalty goal to give the Titans the title, scoring five goals to West Central’s four and winning 1-0.

