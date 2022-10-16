Slumping Coyotes fall at Illinois State

NORMAL, IL (Dakota News Now) - Illinois State tight end Tanner Taula caught a 2-yard touchdown pass near the end of the third quarter to give the Redbirds the lead and that score held in a 12-10 victory against South Dakota Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

The Coyotes (1-5, 0-3 MVFC) had several chances to take the lead back in the fourth quarter, but failed to do so. Eddie Ogamba just missed a 43-yard field goal with 11 minutes left. Credit Redbird lineman Jason Lewan for making a shoestring tackle on quarterback Carson Camp on the third-down play that would have gone for big yards.

Camp missed Carter Bell on a big pass play on the first play of the next USD possession and Wesley Eliodor’s drop across the middle on the next play led to another Coyote punt.

South Dakota’s final possession ended when the referees huddled and picked up a flag for defensive pass interference that would have put the Coyotes next to field goal range. Instead, South Dakota punted on 4th-and-15 with 2:15 left and never got the ball back.

It was expected to be a defensive game and it was. The Coyotes were led as the have been all season by cornerback Myles Harden and linebacker Stephen Hillis. Both had nine tackles. Harden was credited with two pass breakups. Hillis had two sacks and forced a fumble. Nick Gaes also had a strip sack in the first half.

Illinois State (4-2, 2-1) was among the national leaders in sacks, but only got to Camp once Saturday. Credit a USD offensive line that appeared to be at full strength for the first time all season. Still, the Coyote offense generated just 249 yards and was 3-of-12 on first downs. Penalties – delay of games and false starts – also stalled several USD drives.

Camp completed his first six passes but finished 9-of-16 for 117 yards. Redshirt freshman Javion Phelps caught four passes for a season-high 89 yards. His 43-yard grab helped set up a Shomari Lawrence 5-yard touchdown run near the start of the second quarter that gave USD a 7-3 lead. The Coyotes led 7-6 at the break.

Illinois State quarterback Zack Annexstad was 18-of-31 for 180 yards and a score. Wenkers Wright carried 15 times for 53 yards to lead the ground game. Lawrence was the game’s leading rusher with 15 totes for 75 yards.

South Dakota returns home for Dakota Days, the annual homecoming contest. The Coyotes take on Southern Illinois in a 2 p.m. kick inside the DakotaDome.

