Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Teen, 15, fatally shot after argument on New York subway

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway. (WCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has been fatally shot after a dispute escalated into violence on a New York City subway.

Police say the teenager was in one of two groups of people that got into an argument on an A train in Queens Friday afternoon.

As the train neared the line’s final stop in Far Rockaway, near JFK Airport, someone fired one shot, striking the boy in the chest. A passenger helped him off the train when it reached the station.

Police and emergency personnel took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett, according to The New York Times. Police also announced Saturday that 18-year-old Keyondre Russell was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the teen’s death.

It was the eighth killing on New York’s subways this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

40-year-old Cheyenne Hawk from Fort Thompson (left) and 26-year-old Jonielle Wells from...
Police: Victims locate stolen backpack by tracking airpods
Semi vs pierre train bridge. Photo credit Nancy Riggle via truck vs bridge pierre sd facebook...
Semi-truck wedged underneath bridge in Pierre
Paul Mitchell, 39, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement,...
Police: Parole absconder faces multiple charges after ramming police car, high-speed chase
Swatting at Lincoln High
Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted in round of ‘swatting calls’
Suspect car crashes into patrol car
Police: Suspect crashes into Sioux Falls patrol car ending a high-speed chase

Latest News

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway.
Teen, 15, dies after being shot in chest on New York subway
Thousands come out to Lake Lorraine for Trick or Treating event
16th annual Expo for Her wrapped up at SF Convention Center
TD run during 41-27 win over Mary
Sioux Falls avoids upset at UMary