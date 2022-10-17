Avera Medical Minute
CDC recognizes South Dakota for efforts marketing infectious disease information

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota is being recognized for its work on a national infection control training program.

The CDC has highlighted the state for its accomplishments with Project First Line. The program works to educate and train healthcare workers on infectious diseases and prevention. South Dakota was the only state to be recognized for its efforts in marketing and promotion.

“The more that we can get the education, the information, the latest science and information to the healthcare workers, that protects them, it protects their patients, and that protects all of us in South Dakota,” said Charlotte Hofer, SD Foundation for Medical Care Public Relations Director.

For more information SDProjectFirstline.Org.

