Cold start to the week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. Out in central South Dakota, we’ll see just a few high, thin clouds rolling through. It’s going to be pretty chilly today with highs in the 40s around most of the region. The wind should behave itself for most of today, but this afternoon, we may have a few gusts around 25 to 30 mph, especially in northeastern parts of the region.

Overnight, it’s going to be very cold. Lows will drop into the teens around the region. Some of us will even be close to the single digits by tomorrow morning! Tomorrow will be sunny and cooler with highs in the 40s again. The second half of the week is looking nicer with highs in the 50s Wednesday, 60s Thursday, and 70s on Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is looking like a fantastic day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s! Sunday is looking nice, too. We’ll be in the 60s and 70s around the region, but we’ll bring in a slight chance of showers, especially out west. There’s another slight chance of rain next Monday, but we’ll be cooling back down into the 50s for highs.

