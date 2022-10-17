Dell Rapids Dental to build new facility to keep up with demand

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the Dell Rapids Economic Development Corporation, Dell Rapids Dental is building a new facility in order to meet the increasing demand for its services.

The Dell Rapids Economic Development Corporation is hosting a ceremonial groundbreaking on Friday, Oct. 21, at 4:30 p.m. on behalf of Dell Rapids Dental to celebrate the construction of their new facility. The ceremony will take place at 1102 N Hwy 77, Dell Rapids, SD.

The new facility, designed and constructed by Fiegen Construction, will feature ten exam rooms with room to expand to even more in the future. Dr. Matt Ford, DMD, shared, “our vision has always been to be the best dental office in the region, and with expanded hours, more dentist and hygienist availability, and the ability to offer most services under one roof in a brand new, modern facility, we feel as though we can deliver on that vision.”

The 6,500-square-foot building includes 2,500 square feet for an additional tenant. This space will offer more high-quality commercial space in Dell Rapids. Lucas Fiegen, Vice President of Fiegen Construction, added, “designing this state-of-the-art facility alongside a longtime friend in Dr. Ford has been so rewarding. We are seeing a vision become a reality.”

Dell Rapids Dental’s new home is adjacent to County Fair Food Store, Ace Hardware, and the new Dell Rapids Lumber Company showroom (currently under construction). Across 15th street is the new Jensen Housing Subdivision, where over 100 new housing lots will soon be available to build.

Tom Earley, Mayor of Dell Rapids congratulated the organization saying, “Dr. Ford and his team are investing for the long-term in this community, and it will benefit current and future Dell Rapids residents for years to come. This new dental clinic enhances our great medical services and makes Dell Rapids the place to call home.”

Dell Rapids Dental is a full-service dental clinic providing care for rural communities. The team, consisting of 3 dentists and ten full-time staff, also has an office in Flandreau, SD. Dr. Ford added, “Dell Rapids and its surrounding communities have been so good to us, so we are thrilled to make the long-term investment in Dell Rapids and to create a place to serve our patients even better.”

