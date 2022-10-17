Avera Medical Minute
Former Sully Buttes coaching icon Mark Senftner passes away

Won more than 100 games with Charger football and more than 500 as girls basketball coach at Sully Buttes and Timber Lake
Former Sully Buttes football and girls' basketball coach
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Sully Buttes football and girls’ basketball head coach Mark Senftner has passed away. A post on his Caring Bridge website confirmed that the longtime coach and teacher in Onida died last night nearly two years after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Over the course of 17 years he coached both the Sully Buttes football and girls basketball teams. He led the Charger football team to state championship game appearances in 2015, 17 and 18, going 101-42 in 14 seasons as head coach.

He was even better on the hardwood, winning more than 500 games during his time at Sully Buttes and Timber Lake, winning four state championships with the Chargers.

Our thoughts and prayers go to Mark’s family, friends, and countless players in whom his legacy will live on for generations.

If you would like to leave any messages or make any donations for Senftner’s family you can click here to visit his Caring Bridge page.

