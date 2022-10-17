Former Sully Buttes coaching icon Mark Senftner passes away

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Sully Buttes football and girls’ basketball head coach Mark Senftner has passed away. A post on his Caring Bridge website confirmed that the longtime coach and teacher in Onida died last night nearly two years after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Over the course of 17 years he coached both the Sully Buttes football and girls basketball teams. He led the Charger football team to state championship game appearances in 2015, 17 and 18, going 101-42 in 14 seasons as head coach.

He was even better on the hardwood, winning more than 500 games during his time at Sully Buttes and Timber Lake, winning four state championships with the Chargers.

Our thoughts and prayers go to Mark’s family, friends, and countless players in whom his legacy will live on for generations.

If you would like to leave any messages or make any donations for Senftner’s family you can click here to visit his Caring Bridge page.

