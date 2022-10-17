Avera Medical Minute
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 9 (10-16-22)

Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in College & Prep football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Any week that features the Dakota Marker rivalry between South Dakota State and North Dakota State is bound to be a good one. Yet a number of highlight reel plays and fantastic finishes from all over the region made it truly epic!

We look back with our latest edition of Gridiron Greatness which you can watch in the video viewer above!

Dakota News Now's premier high school football highlight show returns for the 2022 season
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 8 (10-14-22)

