Jackrabbits give Bison taste of their own medicine in third straight Dakota Marker win

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota Marker will continue to reside in Brookings after South Dakota State staged one of the most dramatic comebacks in program history at North Dakota State yesterday.

And in many ways the Jackrabbits did it by giving the Bison a taste of their own medicine in their 23-21 victory.

On offense there really weren’t any frills or trick plays, South Dakota State just ran it down NDSU’s throat, rushing for 207 yards and getting their lone touchdowns on the ground from the Isaiah Davis and Amar Johnson.

Everything really started and ended though with the SDSU defense. NDSU came out passing and appeared to stun the Jacks in building their 14 point halftime lead.

SDSU regrouped at the break and dominated, holding NDSU to just 59 total yards in the second half and held NDSU to a season low 127 rushing yards for the game.

The Jackrabbits will go back to North Dakota when they head an hour north to Grand Forks to take on the University of North Dakota at the Alerus Center at 3 PM next Saturday.

