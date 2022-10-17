Kimball’s Overweg repair named retailer of the year

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Overweg Repair of Kimball has been selected as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Retailer of the Year. Presented annually since 1982, the Retailer of the Year award is designed to recognize businesses committed to excellence in both their business and local community.

According to a press release from South Dakota Retailers, the family operation, Overweg Repair, is a small-town automotive and truck repair shop owned by Dan and Corinne Overweg. Their two sons, Gavin and Hayden, work at the shop, and their daughter Alexa has in the past.

Overweg Repair started in May of 1985 when owner Dan Overweg opened shop with his father Duane. What started as a small father-and-son auto repair facility has since gone through multiple expansions, evolving into a 30,000 square ft, multi-faceted repair shop with ten full-time employees.

At the root of Overweg Repair’s success is their slogan, ‘Hometown Repair from People Who Care.’ Throughout their many years in service, this mantra has become the standard that customers can expect when stopping by their shop.

“My satisfaction is when we get to help people. It’s kind of cool,” says Dan. Adding to that sentiment, Corinne commented, “We never get everything done that we want to do in a day – nobody does. But if you’re able to help someone out, even one person, then it was a good day.”

While grateful for the award, the Overwegs aren’t in business for attention or glory. Their only hope, if any, is to be known for happy customers and doing things right – and for Dan and Corinne, that’s all the recognition they need.

“Overweg Repair demonstrates how South Dakota’s retailers are first-class operations,” said SDRA Executive Director Nathan Sanderson. “It’s because of businesses like theirs that our state is known for its hospitality and friendliness.”

The South Dakota Retailers Association Retailer of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, and Community Service awards will be presented at the association’s annual meeting and awards reception at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2023, at the Ramkota Convention Center in Pierre.

To RSVP for the reception and support award winners, visit SDRA.Org.

