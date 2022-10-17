Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: Race for Governor; SDSU Election Polling; South Dakota Tourism update

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments in the South Dakota gubernatorial race with statehouse reporter Austin Goss.

We also talk with SDSU associate professor of political science David Wiltse about SDSU polling on the race for governor, abortion, marijuana and Medicaid expansion.

And South Dakota tourism secretary Jim Hagen joins the program to discuss how tourism has fared in the state this year, and how the department continues to tell South Dakota’s story.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Cheyenne Hawk from Fort Thompson (left) and 26-year-old Jonielle Wells from...
Police: Victims locate stolen backpack by tracking airpods
The 2022 South Dakota High School Soccer Championships had no shortage of drama and action, as...
Shootouts and close calls dominate state soccer finals
A neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded a blue car driving past the house party multiple times....
1 dead, 7 injured after house party shooting in Colorado
Jackrabbits defeat NDSU 23-21
ROCK SOLID! SDSU rallies to defeat NDSU and keep Dakota Marker
Semi vs pierre train bridge. Photo credit Nancy Riggle via truck vs bridge pierre sd facebook...
Semi-truck wedged underneath bridge in Pierre

Latest News

Luverne holds 'ultramarathon' for runners at Blue Mounds State Park
Jackrabbits hold Bison below season averages in 23-21 win
Jackrabbits give Bison taste of their own medicine
Flexes after touchdown run during 23-21 win over NDSU
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 9 (10-16-22)
Mark Senftner passes away