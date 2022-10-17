Matters of the State: Race for Governor; SDSU Election Polling; South Dakota Tourism update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments in the South Dakota gubernatorial race with statehouse reporter Austin Goss.

We also talk with SDSU associate professor of political science David Wiltse about SDSU polling on the race for governor, abortion, marijuana and Medicaid expansion.

And South Dakota tourism secretary Jim Hagen joins the program to discuss how tourism has fared in the state this year, and how the department continues to tell South Dakota’s story.

