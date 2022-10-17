One month after shooting death in Harrisburg, family wants answers in Kara Gregor’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On September 10th, two things happened in Harrisburg, both involving Kara Greger. A bar fight and a shooting both encircled her last hours of life. Questions remain about what happened and who could have more information.

Just like any proud Grandmother, Stephanie Cournoyer likes to brag about Kara Gregor, who grew up in Lake Andes, Wagner, and Sioux Falls.

“She was very responsible. She had three jobs. She was the prom queen. The Little Miss Fish Days. She was very popular with everybody,” said Cournoyer.

There are many good memories, but the last day of Kara’s life haunts the family and raises questions. Kara and a friend went to a concert in at the Phoenix lounge, where a fight broke out, and Kara was told to leave. That’s when the family started getting calls with requests for a ride.

Meanwhile, Kara’s friend claims she didn’t want a ride home that night. The friend recorded a message and sent it by phone to the family.

“Are you going to be okay?” said the friend recalling the last conversation she claims to have had with Kara. “I’ll take you home if you want to go home. And she said, ‘no, I’ll be okay. I’ll stay in the car.’ I searched around Harrisburg for her for 15 minutes, and I couldn’t find her at all,” said the friend as part of a nearly four-minute recorded message.

Kara’s cousin Susan Patterson also received a call from Kara requesting for a ride. Patterson sent her brother.

“He made it down there too late because he’s seen two sheriffs go by. So that’s something I must have found her,” said Patterson.

What law enforcement found was Kara’s body.

“She went to a dance with a friend, and how did you end up dead? I just can’t believe that,” said Cournoyer.

They wonder: was the fight connected to the shooting? And who pulled the trigger?

“We want to know the truth,” said Patterson.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says the bar fight is still under investigation, and some of those involved have been identified. The shooting is considered an unattended death with no foul play.

Harrisburg Mayor Derick Wenck shared details just after the shooting in September.

“They’re 100% positive that it was a suicide. A gun was stolen out of a vehicle. Yeah, even though the Sheriff’s Department don’t feel that the girls are directly involved with the killing of the individual, they’re still gonna see charges for assault,” said Wenck.

A month later, the family wants to know what’s happening with the investigation.

“I’d like to know how they’re pursuing this crime. I need it’s not brushed under the rug,” said Cournoyer.

“Yeah, I’m not gonna rest till how she does,” said Patterson.

The family believes some people know the identity of others involved.

“I’m asking people to please come forward. This could happen to your child,” said Cournoyer.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.