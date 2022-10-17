Presale tickets for ‘Lewis Black: Off The Rails’ available Oct. 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A GRAMMY Award-winning stand-up, Lewis Black, will perform his critically acclaimed show at the Washington Pavilion, and presale tickets are available on Oct. 20.

The “Lewis Black: Off The Rails” show is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. A press release from Jade Presents says the special online-only presale tickets will be available on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50, and additional fees may apply. Visit JadePresents.Com, WashingtonPavilion.org, or call 605-367-6000 to purchase tickets.

Black performs his critically acclaimed shows more than 200 nights annually to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. According to the release, Black is known as the King of Rant and uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger-pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life’s hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world. Black has done over 400 live-streaming shows called “The Rant is Due” at the end of each of his standup performances.

More on Black’s success

Adding his own unique style, Black delivers audience-written rants which have been submitted by the fans at his show and throughout the world. These rants are now available on Black’s podcast, “Rant Cast.” Black is the longest-running contributor to “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. He has had comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime, and Epix. In 2001, he won Best Male Stand-Up at the American Comedy Awards. His most recent special is “Thanks for Risking Your Life” (2020). He has released eight comedy albums, including the 2007 GRAMMY Award-winning The Carnegie Hall Performance. He won his second GRAMMY Award for his album “Stark Raving Black” and has published three bestselling books: Nothing’s Sacred (Simon & Schuster, 2005), Me of Little Faith (Riverhead Books, 2008), and I’m Dreaming of a Black Christmas (Riverhead Books, 2010). In 2012, he performed eight sell-out shows at Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway as well as did one of his two HBO Specials, “Black on Broadway.” In 2015, Black notably voiced the character “Anger” in the Academy Award-winning film from Pixar, “Inside Out.” A published playwright, he’s written over 40 plays. He has found his work performed throughout the country, including at the A.C.T. Theatre, the Magic Theatre, The Williamstown Theatre Festival, and The Public Theatre.

Lewis is dedicated to a number of charitable organizations, including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The Rogosin Institute, and The 52nd Street Project. A seasoned USO tour veteran, he’s performed for the troops on three Christmas tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

