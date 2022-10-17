Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man jumped, stabbed multiple times in Sioux Falls

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a man believes he was set up when he agreed to meet in a parking lot and was then jumped and stabbed multiple times. Authorities say the injuries are non-life threatening.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a man was loured into a parking lot in central Sioux Falls on Friday afternoon, only to be jumped and stabbed several times. The suspects left before law enforcement arrived.

Officer Clemens says although the victim does not want to press charges, authorities are still looking for the suspects in the event the victim changes his mind.

