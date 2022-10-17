Rock band Journey coming to Sioux Falls presale tickets released on Oct. 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, “Journey,” announced they are coming to Sioux Falls with their highly successful anniversary tour.

The tour will be hitting Sioux Falls on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. According to a press release from the Denny Sanford Premiere Center, tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. on AXS Ticketing with the code: FAITHFULLY.

“We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023″ says JOURNEY Founder Neal Schon. “We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and Rockin’ good memories. See you soon, Friends.”

The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people’s lives. The music of Journey, along with the music of Toto, is an example of “certain music” during “uncertain times.” The Diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and more.

“On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends JOURNEY. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends... a blast off stage as well,” said TOTO’s Steve Lukather.

Citi is the official card of the “Journey’s 50th Anniversary” Freedom Tour 2023. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, October 18 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, October 20m at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details, visit CitiEntertainment.Com. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available along with reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise, and more.

