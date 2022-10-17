Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Rock band Journey coming to Sioux Falls presale tickets released on Oct. 20

Rock band Journey coming to Sioux Falls presale tickets released on Oct. 20
Rock band Journey coming to Sioux Falls presale tickets released on Oct. 20(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, “Journey,” announced they are coming to Sioux Falls with their highly successful anniversary tour.

The tour will be hitting Sioux Falls on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. According to a press release from the Denny Sanford Premiere Center, tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. on AXS Ticketing with the code: FAITHFULLY.

“We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023″ says JOURNEY Founder Neal Schon. “We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and Rockin’ good memories. See you soon, Friends.”

The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people’s lives. The music of Journey, along with the music of Toto, is an example of “certain music” during “uncertain times.” The Diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and more.

“On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends JOURNEY. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends... a blast off stage as well,” said TOTO’s Steve Lukather.

Citi card benefits

Citi is the official card of the “Journey’s 50th Anniversary” Freedom Tour 2023. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, October 18 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, October 20m at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details, visit CitiEntertainment.Com. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available along with reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise, and more.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Cheyenne Hawk from Fort Thompson (left) and 26-year-old Jonielle Wells from...
Police: Victims locate stolen backpack by tracking airpods
Former Sully Buttes football and girls' basketball coach passes away
Former Sully Buttes coaching icon Mark Senftner passes away
The suspect, 37-year-old Kevin Smith, is being held without bond. He faces one count of grand...
Deputy saves kids from stolen truck: ‘I’m glad I was there’
The 2022 South Dakota High School Soccer Championships had no shortage of drama and action, as...
Shootouts and close calls dominate state soccer finals
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Man jumped, stabbed multiple times in Sioux Falls

Latest News

File image
Tea painting business destroyed in fire
Joseph Mersha, 17, was last seen around 1:45 Monday afternoon, in the area of 4500 S. Holbrook...
Sioux Falls police looking for missing teen
Kimball’s Overweg repair named retailer of the year
Kimball’s Overweg repair named Retailer of the Year
Lewis Black Coming to Washington Pavilion
Presale tickets for ‘Lewis Black: Off The Rails’ available Oct. 20