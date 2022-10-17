Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls police looking for missing teen

Joseph Mersha, 17, was last seen around 1:45 Monday afternoon, in the area of 4500 S. Holbrook...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Joseph Mersha, 17, was last seen around 1:45 Monday afternoon, in the area of 4500 S. Holbrook Avenue.

Mersha is wearing a red shirt.

Police say the boy does not speak and may not respond to you if approached.

Police say if you see Mersha, please call 911 immediately.

