Sioux Falls police looking for missing teen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Joseph Mersha, 17, was last seen around 1:45 Monday afternoon, in the area of 4500 S. Holbrook Avenue.

Mersha is wearing a red shirt.

Police say the boy does not speak and may not respond to you if approached.

Police say if you see Mersha, please call 911 immediately.

