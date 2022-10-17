Specialty local beer raises funds and awareness domestic violence cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and Covert Artisan Ales in Sioux Falls has created a specialty beer to raise money and awareness for the cause.

One dollar from each can sold will be donated to the Compass Center, and a portion of the keg sales will also be sold.

“One in four women and one in nine men are victims of domestic violence,” said Stacey Berry, co-owner of Covert Artisan Ales. “Twenty-five percent of the female population is a huge amount, and to just kind of bring awareness to the large numbers and to you know, highlight that this is something that affects everybody.”

Covert is also hosting a fundraising event at JJ’s Wine and Spirit Cigars on Oct. 29.

