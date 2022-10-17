Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Specialty local beer raises funds and awareness domestic violence cause

Dakota news now at 4 p.m.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and Covert Artisan Ales in Sioux Falls has created a specialty beer to raise money and awareness for the cause.

One dollar from each can sold will be donated to the Compass Center, and a portion of the keg sales will also be sold.

“One in four women and one in nine men are victims of domestic violence,” said Stacey Berry, co-owner of Covert Artisan Ales. “Twenty-five percent of the female population is a huge amount, and to just kind of bring awareness to the large numbers and to you know, highlight that this is something that affects everybody.”

Covert is also hosting a fundraising event at JJ’s Wine and Spirit Cigars on Oct. 29.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Cheyenne Hawk from Fort Thompson (left) and 26-year-old Jonielle Wells from...
Police: Victims locate stolen backpack by tracking airpods
Former Sully Buttes football and girls' basketball coach passes away
Former Sully Buttes coaching icon Mark Senftner passes away
The suspect, 37-year-old Kevin Smith, is being held without bond. He faces one count of grand...
Deputy saves kids from stolen truck: ‘I’m glad I was there’
The 2022 South Dakota High School Soccer Championships had no shortage of drama and action, as...
Shootouts and close calls dominate state soccer finals
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Man jumped, stabbed multiple times in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 6:30
Infectious Disease
CDC recognizes South Dakota for efforts marketing infectious disease information
The total jackpot of the fundraiser, which the winner will take home 40% of, is now standing at...
Castlewood ‘Chase the Ace’ fundraiser nears $310,000 with two cards left
Gradual Warm Up
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather