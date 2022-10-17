Tea painting business destroyed in fire

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a painting business in Tea was engulfed in flames.

Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman says the fire started at 10:30 a.m. and by the time first responders arrived, the building was not salvageable, so they looked to protect surrounding buildings from the flames.

Timmerman says crews from Harrisburg, Lennox, Chancellor, Worthing, and Sioux Falls responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

