Annual Trick-or-Treating for Dogs event expecting record numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Halloween is a favorite holiday for many kids, but now it’s not just for them as dogs from around the area will be dressed up in costumes and doing some trick-or-treating of their own.

”Watching the kids come with their dogs the kids get just as excited seeing their dogs go trick or treating as they do to go trick or treating themselves,” Owner Teri Jo Olean said.

This is the 6th year of the annual event held at Smoken Dakota Kennels and the woods behind it in Harrisburg.

The Trick-or-Treating for Dogs event began thanks to Lydia Smith who wanted to make a fun event for dogs and their families.

”We love to do everything with dogs if there’s something we can do with them we’re going to make it happen and one year I decided that it sounded like it would be really fun to have some stations that dogs could visit and it has grown bigger than I could ever imagine,” Training Manager Lydia Smith said.

The event has grown every year since it first began.

Food trucks, a bouncy house, and vendors from around the area including several pet rescues are all participating in the event.

”This is one of our largest events of the year so to see the whole community get really involved in it is incredible,” Smith said.

Trick-or-Treating for Dogs runs from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday night.

