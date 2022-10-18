Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a very cold start to our morning, we’re going to end up with another chilly day, very similar to what we had yesterday. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will be stuck in the 40s around the region. We may see a few upper 30s in the northeast and there might be a couple of low 50s out west. The wind should be lighter across the region today.

Tonight, it won’t be as cold, but still pretty cold with lows falling back into the teens and 20s around the region. It looks like we should start to warm up on Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s around the region. We’ll see some more cloud cover around for Thursday with highs in the 60s for everyone. By Friday, there will be plenty of sunshine and high temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday is looking like a fantastic day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s! Sunday is looking nice, too. We’ll be in the 60s and 70s around the region, but we’ll bring in a slight chance of showers, especially out west. There’s another slight chance of rain next Monday, but we’ll be cooling back down into the 50s for highs.

