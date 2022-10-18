Broad Cast Theatre is playing ‘Erma Bombeck: At Wits End’ this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the owner of Broad Cast Theatre Nancy Tapken, and the Director of the show Sara Harrington to learn more about this poignant play. It follows the story of an iconic figure in history who stood up for women’s rights. The show is on October 21 and 22nd and The History Club of Sioux Falls.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/erma-bombeck-at-wits-end-tickets-429832950927?fbclid=IwAR2A4C2CcH-hiYGm2v2s42JSKPPxF2w-WkO7Q3gF_kHo_a_4_NHrKsDE3SY

