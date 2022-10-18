First responders come together in search of missing 17-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This afternoon a 17-year-old boy was reported missing and not dressed for the cold day.

He was found just before 5:00 p.m. tonight after different organizations came together for the search.

Joseph Mersha was eventually found after someone saw him and called the police.

But before that, first responders set up a command post and started a search as fast as they could.

Several organizations in the Sioux Falls area came together to respond to the incident.

“Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue was an integral part in this, but we had also reached out to Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tea Police Department. We were making other contacts with Game Fish and Parks was out here assisting and the State Division of Criminal Investigation also offered some services,” said Lt. Andrew Siebenborn, Sioux Falls Police Department.

In addition to these crews, Lieutenant Andrew Siebenborn says citizens can often help in the search.

“He was in Southwest Sioux Falls, and we were brought to his location by a citizen who did notify us where they believed he was located, and we were able to make contact with him. Like I said, most importantly he is safe and getting returned to his parents,” said Siebenborn.

Division Chief, Steve Fessler says collaboration was key.

“This is where we all shine is when we get together and collaborate in an instance like this when you need everybody to get the bodies on the street to find the Individual,” said Steve Fessler, Division Chief.

He says the weather and timing played a significant role as well.

“A lot had to do with the falling temperatures and the weather and also knowing that we’re looking at dark coming on soon,” said Fessler.

And at the end of the day the crews are just thankful to help in locating the teen.

“Thankfully, we don’t need it a ton, but I’m also very happy that if we do need it there’s not a shortage of people who are always willing to assist us and we’re very lucky in the city of Sioux Falls and our community should be proud of that,” said Siebenborn.

Officials want to thank everyone for their efforts in finding Mersha.

