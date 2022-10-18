Avera Medical Minute
Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials from the Great Plains Zoo sent out a public service announcement asking visitors not to “throw objects in an animal’s enclosure” after one of the Japanese macaques underwent surgery to remove a bottle cap protruding from its cheek.

The monkey, named Kai, is currently recovering, however, veterinarians say he will have scars from the experience.

Officials are asking visitors to notify a zoo employee if they drop something into an enclosure by mistake. The objects that are in each exhibit are chosen to enrich the lives of the animals and are chosen with species-specific requirements in mind.

