Jacks won’t allow a letdown after huge win in Fargo to take over top spot in FCS rankings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -What a day in Fargo on Saturday as the Jackrabbits rallied with a big second half to beat the Bison on their home field and take over the top spot in the F-C-S poll. Despite the beast-mode touchdown run from Isaiah Davis in the first half, the Jacks trailed 20-7 at the break. But the defense pitched a 2nd half shutout and SDSU came back to win the game and to boot the Bison from the top spot in the national rankings.

And don’t think the Jacks aren’t aware of what’s happened in the past after beating NDSU. They realize how important it is to keep playing at this high level.

Caleb Sanders-SDSU Defensive Tackle says, ”We just gotta keep rolling, keep the momentum rolling and keep getting better every day at practice and just keep winning.”

Isaiah Davis-SDSU Running Back says, ”We’re the closest we’ve ever been which says a lot and having that family aspect helps us out a lot and we’re counting on the offense and defense.”

Dalys Beanum-SDSU Cornerback says, ”I think this team’s different tjhis year. We’re all out there and we want the same goal. So I think this year we come in different. We come in every day and know we gotta put in the work and get 1 percent better every day. Day by day building those blocks up to be better every day. So I thin k we’re just coming in different this year. We know we’ve dropped games in the past but we know what we have to do. We’ve got to keep building up these days.”

The Jacks are on the road again this week in North Dakota where they face the Fighting Hawks of North Dakota in Grand Forks. If they win out they will have home field throughout the post season. The Marker was cool, but the other benefits of that victory are even better.

