Kilts for Kids to raise funds at annual event Oct. 20

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Annual Kilts for Kids Fundraiser benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota is approaching on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the District in Sioux Falls.

Courtney Collen and Harriet Yocum joined us at Dakota News Now to discuss the cause.

Caption
More about the cause

RMHC’s 2022 Kilts for Kids Teams take part in a friendly fundraising challenge to try and outraise their competition! This is the first year women have joined the teams. The teams have had two months to try and raise as much as they can in a quest to earn the top team spot in the fundraiser’s 11th year. They are down to the final few days! These donations provide hundreds of nights for families to stay at RMHC South Dakota while their child faces a hospital recovery or treatment.

Every year, RMHC South Dakota houses more than 1,000 families. The Kilts for Kids fundraiser is the charity’s top-grossing event every year, providing not just a fun and exciting two months leading up to an unforgettable night but, more importantly, the gift of family togetherness when it matters most. If not for RMHC and its 2 houses in South Dakota, hundreds of families would have financial and emotional burdens.

In the first 10 years, Kilts for Kids has raised just shy of $1.4 million. Every dollar raised helps Keep Families Close to the hospitalized child.

