LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Lincoln vs. O’Gorman volleyball

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln volleyball team takes on O’Gorman Tuesday night, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live.

The livestream is available in the video player below. The game begins at 7 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this fall and winter. Tuesday night’s game is the first broadcast of the season. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

