Lucky for Life second prize winner purchased ticket in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday’s Lucky for Life drawing will result in the South Dakota Lottery’s next big winner.

The Lucky for Life drawing was highlighted by a second prize winner, which is $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Cubby’s Mitchell East, located at 1000 S. Burr St.

The ticket matched all five numbers and was just the Lucky Ball away from claiming the top prize. The winning numbers were 12, 19, 24, 27, and 38, while the Lucky Ball was 11.

The South Dakota Lottery advises the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and consult with a financial advisor. The prize may be claimed at any South Dakota redemption center--the Sioux Falls redemption center is located at 3605 S. Western Ave., Suite B.

Thursday’s second prize winner marks the ninth Lucky for Life second prize winner since the game’s South Dakota debut in 2017. South Dakota has also been home to a Lucky for Life top prize winner.

For more information on Lucky for Life, visit Lottery.SD.Gov/Games/LottoGames/LuckyForLife/.

The Lottery reminds all players to please play responsibly.

