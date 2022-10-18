SD officials to test election night reporting system twice before Nov. 8

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota election officials will be conducting two tests on the election night reporting system before the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election.

These tests are conducted before each primary and general election to ensure the Election Night Reporting System is working accurately and displaying results correctly on the Secretary of State’s election results webpage. The tests also provide the opportunity for media involvement to confirm the results are displaying accurately on the website.

Please note any results shown during the tests are for testing purposes only and in no way represent official election results. Below are the testing dates and times:

• Test #1: Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Test #2: Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Secretary of State’s Office and every county auditor, along with the Bureau of Information and Technology and the state’s election software vendor, KNOWiNK, will participate in the tests.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.