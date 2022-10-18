Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash

Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car(wifr)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria.

According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260th Street, just east of the intersection with 419th Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled.

Florinda Mendez, the 48-year-old driver, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

